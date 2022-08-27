24-year-old man found dead in East Coast Park waters

A 24-year-old man was found dead at East Coast Park on the morning of Aug. 27.

Corpse found in water

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for a water rescue assistance near Carpark C1 at 920 East Coast Park.

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, they saw the man's body floating in the water.

They retrieved the body from the sea and brought it to shore.

A SCDF paramedic pronounced the 24-year-old man dead at the scene.

Blue tent mounted near jetty

In an image related to the incident from Shin Min Daily News Facebook page, a blue tent can be seen on the shore, just a few metres away from the seawater, and a jetty can be seen in the background.

According to Google Maps, the jetty is believed to be East Coast Park White Jetty, which is located near the Amber Beacon Tower.

Several officers from SCDF and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) can be seen in the vicinity of the blue tent.

Man was wearing swimming attire

Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported that the man is believed to have drowned.

A passerby told SMDN that he saw that the man was dressed in swimming attire, after SCDF officers had retrieved the corpse.

Separately, SPF told Mothership that they were alerted to a suspected case of drowning near 920 East Coast Park at 7am on Aug. 27.

The police said it does not suspect foul play based on their preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image by Tristan Chng and Girlie Gorgonio from Google Maps