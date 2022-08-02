Back

Drunk man falls asleep on train tracks in Pattaya, loses legs as driver apparently thought he was a log

Could have been much worse.

Nigel Chua | August 02, 2022, 06:06 PM

A drunk man was run over by a train in the afternoon on Jul. 30.

Although he had both his legs cut off by the train, he is expected to survive the encounter after emergency surgery, reported The Pattaya News.

The man was found at around 4:30pm in the Nong Prue area, within Pattaya City in Thailand.

According to The Pattaya News, the man, aged around 40, was found crying in pain from having both legs cut off near the knee.

A heavily-censored photo on The Pattaya News website showed the man being stretchered away by medics.

Another photo showed a man standing at the railway tracks wearing gloves and holding a white plastic bag.

The contents of the bag, along with an object lying on the railway tracks, were blurred out.

The Pattaya News reports that "the man and his legs" were rushed to a local hospital, where he went through an emergency surgery.

Police found an empty bottle of whisky nearby.

The man had apparently fallen asleep on the railway track while drunk.

Driver mistook man for inanimate object

While the train driver apparently saw a foreign object on the railway tracks, he thought it was "similar to a log" and was not able to stop the train in time, The Pattaya News reported.

Top photo by Antti S.A. Penttilä via Google Maps.

