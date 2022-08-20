Dr.Jart+ & The Shilla Duty Free giving away free NFTs from Aug. 10-31, 2022

Anyone who wants to get their hands on an NFT (non-fungible token) can try their luck winning one from Aug. 10 to 31, 2022.

Dr.Jart+ and The Shilla Duty Free have partnered to create, mint and give away for free an exclusive set of two rare NFTs and 9,000 Proof of Attendance Protocols (POAP).

This is part of celebrations as Singapore marks the return of international travel to the sunny island set in the sea.

The exclusive set of rare NFTs by Dr.Jart+ and Shilla features the nation’s iconic landmarks, such as the Changi Airport, and Jewel Changi, making them the first Changi Airport-inspired travel-themed NFTs.

NFTs are digital assets, each with a unique identification code that means it cannot be duplicated or claimed by others.

POAPs are a type of NFT used specifically to prove that the owner has participated in an event.

Who is the artist?

As NFTs in this case involve art works, they have to be created by someone.

That someone is Matssssal, a South Korean digital 3D animation graphic illustrator.

For this campaign, he has created the two rare NFTs, as well as the POAP.

The artwork showcasing the animated Dr.Jart+ white tiger mascot travelling through iconic landmarks in Changi Airport is a nod to the first-of-its-kind collaboration with The Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport.

How does the 'Name the NFTs contest' work?

Open to everyone

1. Download the POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFT starting from Aug. 10. The unique URL link to claim and download the POAP will be sent to participants via email. Limited supply of 9,000 POAPs will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

2. To enter the contest, participants have to submit a Singapore or travel inspired name – in English and up to five words – for the set of limited edition NFTs on The Shilla Duty Free website.

Contest ends Aug. 31. Winners will be announced on Sep. 6.

Two rare NFTs will be minted, with two winners selected.

The POAP is a proof of entry into the rare NFT contest.

The NFTs will be minted and released to each winner’s digital wallet address provided in the entry form.

Users just have to connect their Metamask digital wallet to claim their POAP.

Users will see their POAPs reflected here.

Winners chosen and notified

Two winners will be announced via The Shilla Duty Free’s website, Facebook and Instagram.

The two winners will each receive a rare NFT minted and released to their digital wallets and also one year’s supply of Dr.Jart+ skincare products worth S$1,000.

Shilla will contact winners to arrange delivery within 30 days of the announcement.

Changi Airport stores participating

In conjunction with the NFT giveaway, travellers to Changi Airport can also take home a set of the brand’s most popular masks – Dr.Jart+’s Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution 2+1 set (three boxes x five sheets) at S$50.

The set will feature the brand’s best-selling mask sets with attractive savings.

Shoppers will also be able to scan a QR code in the store to direct them to the site to collect their POAP and enter the contest.

About Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport shop

The Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport shop opened in 2015 and features up to 140 cosmetic and perfume brands.

There are more than 20 stores across the airport’s four terminals, including Shilla Beauty Loft, the first-in-the world luxury spa concept in a duty-free store.

An affiliate company of Samsung, the Shilla Duty Free brand is a leading travel retailer offering over 1,500 world famous brands in fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, perfumes and watches.

About Dr.Jart+

DR.JART+ SKIN. SCIENCE. ART. Dr.Jart+ brings you cutting-edge skincare innovation from Korea. Combining efficacious ingredients and proprietary technologies, their scientists create high-performance derma products that produce visible results. And there’s an artful twist to every texture, tube, and design that’s uniquely Dr.Jart+. They believe serious skincare should be fun, too.

This sponsored ad was brought to you by The Shilla Duty Free Singapore.