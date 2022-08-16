Back

Don Don Donki opening new outlet at Jurong Point, 3rd one in the west

Third outlet in Jurong.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 16, 2022, 04:53 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It seems like two Don Don Donki outlets won't be able to satisfy the needs of westies, so a third one it is.

The Japanese bargain store will be opening a new outlet at Jurong Point, with the current two at JCube and Jem.

The latest outlet will take over the spot at Basement 1 where FairPrice used to occupy.

Its presence was spotted by a member of the public, who uploaded her findings on Facebook.

Photo by Tess Lim/Facebook

The west side is probably more happening than what some of us may think.

Patrick Tay, Member of Parliament of Pioneer SMC, shared that besides Don Don Donki, residents can also look forward to a new Haidilao outlet.

Tay mentioned Shake Shack in his post as well.

Related video

Top image via Google Maps and Don Don Donki Facebook

23°C weather in S'pore on some days in second half of Aug. 2022

Cool.

August 16, 2022, 10:57 PM

Rachel Wong vs Olivia Wu defamation suit settled 'amicably', influencer accepts apology from Wu

Don't look back in anger.

August 16, 2022, 10:53 PM

I always thought fancy-ass mooncakes were overrated. Until I tried Eu Yan Sang’s.

You had me at bird’s nest.

August 16, 2022, 08:00 PM

If inflation worsens, S'pore govt is able to provide more assistance: Lawrence Wong

Singapore's fundamental objective is ensuring everyone benefits from the nation's success.

August 16, 2022, 07:50 PM

Aetos protection specialists show how they escort Jackson Wang safely at Changi Airport

They protecc in blacc.

August 16, 2022, 07:06 PM

S'pore man, 20, pleads guilty to cheating 7 friends of S$332,000 in crypto investment scam

The defence lawyer said that the man believed that his peers would like him more if he was known to be successful in cryptocurrency trading.

August 16, 2022, 07:03 PM

Free-entry night market, durian festival, concerts & more at new Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

Time to travel.

August 16, 2022, 06:30 PM

LTA & Traffic Police catch 35 errant PAB & PMD riders, confiscate their rides

Island-wide enforcement action.

August 16, 2022, 06:28 PM

8 places to spend some quality time with your mum at because every day should be Mother’s Day

For a mum-derful time.

August 16, 2022, 05:30 PM

Titus Low's new ice cream cafe, Only Creamery, paying up to S$4,500 for F&B manager

His favourite position is now CEO.

August 16, 2022, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.