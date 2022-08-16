Don Don Donki opening new outlet at Jurong Point, 3rd one in the west

It seems like two Don Don Donki outlets won't be able to satisfy the needs of westies, so a third one it is.

The Japanese bargain store will be opening a new outlet at Jurong Point, with the current two at JCube and Jem.

The latest outlet will take over the spot at Basement 1 where FairPrice used to occupy.

Its presence was spotted by a member of the public, who uploaded her findings on Facebook.

The west side is probably more happening than what some of us may think.

Patrick Tay, Member of Parliament of Pioneer SMC, shared that besides Don Don Donki, residents can also look forward to a new Haidilao outlet.

Tay mentioned Shake Shack in his post as well.

Top image via Google Maps and Don Don Donki Facebook