Pet dog in France gets monkeypox from 2 men in same household

The first case of human-to-dog transmission of the monkeypox virus has been reported in France.

A medical journal, The Lancet, has reported with evidence that the dog began exhibiting symptoms of having the virus 12 days after two men it was living with were infected.

They were diagnosed with monkeypox in early June.

CNN reported that the two men lived together and are in a non-exclusive relationship.

The four-year-old male Italian greyhound, which had no previous medical disorders, tested positive after showing symptoms such as lesions and pustules on its abdomen.

Researchers determined the viruses infecting the two men and the dog were monkeypox after DNA testing.

The dog tested positive for the same type of monkeypox as one of the owners.

Humans & dog in close contact

After both men became symptomatic, they continued to sleep with their dog in bed but kept the animal away from other people and pets.

The report said: “Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals.”

Previous warning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has warned against possible human-to-pet transmission in its monkeypox guidance, saying the spread of the virus can go both ways.

Those infected are advised to avoid petting, cuddling, hugging, kissing, licking, their pets and not share sleeping areas and food.

The CDC also said pets that have monkeypox show “potential signs of illness including lethargy, lack of appetite, coughing, nasal secretions or crust, bloating, fever, and/ or pimple- or blister-like skin rash.”

"Theoretical risk"

In response to this discovery, Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization said the human-to-animal transmission had been a theoretical risk up till now.

She added that only animal-to-human transmission of the virus was reported previously, referencing a monkeypox outbreak in the U.S. in which people were infected with the virus through pet prairie dogs.

"On a number of levels, this is new information," she said.

"It's not surprising information, and it's something that we've been on the watch out for."

Top photo via Unsplash