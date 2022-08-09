Back

NDP 2022 spectators fill Esplanade, MBS & Fullerton Waterfront to 'maximum capacity' on Aug. 9 evening

Crowded areas on National Day.

Syahindah Ishak | August 09, 2022, 08:34 PM

At around 7:25pm on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the crowd situation at Esplanade Waterfront, Fullerton Waterfront, and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront had reached "maximum capacity".

SPF advised members of the public to avoid the above-mentioned locations.

Members of the public can also check the real-time crowd situation via this online map.

Here's the crowd situation around the Marina Bay area at around 8pm on Aug. 9.

NDP at The Float @ Marina Bay

This year's National Day Parade took place at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Fireworks were displayed at the floating platform.

In addition, there were concurrent pyrotechnic displays at five other heartland locations.

These locations are:

  • Jurong West Stadium

  • Woodlands Stadium

  • Open field beside Ang Mo Kio library

  • Bedok Stadium

  • Former Tampines Junior College (TPJC)

Top images via NDPeeps/FB & ndp2022 Map.

