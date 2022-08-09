NDP 2022 spectators fill Esplanade, MBS & Fullerton Waterfront to 'maximum capacity' on Aug. 9 evening

At around 7:25pm on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the crowd situation at Esplanade Waterfront, Fullerton Waterfront, and Marina Bay Sands Waterfront had reached "maximum capacity".

SPF advised members of the public to avoid the above-mentioned locations.

Police Advisory for NDP 2022



The following locations at the Marina Bay have reached maximum capacity and access to the areas are now closed. Members of the public are advised to avoid these areas.



1. Esplanade Waterfront

2. Fullerton Waterfront

3. Marina Bay Sands Waterfront — Singapore Police Force (@SingaporePolice) August 9, 2022

Members of the public can also check the real-time crowd situation via this online map.

Here's the crowd situation around the Marina Bay area at around 8pm on Aug. 9.

NDP at The Float @ Marina Bay

This year's National Day Parade took place at The Float @ Marina Bay.

Fireworks were displayed at the floating platform.

In addition, there were concurrent pyrotechnic displays at five other heartland locations.

These locations are:

Jurong West Stadium

Woodlands Stadium

Open field beside Ang Mo Kio library

Bedok Stadium

Former Tampines Junior College (TPJC)

Top images via NDPeeps/FB & ndp2022 Map.