Crocheting woman at Toa Payoh sheds tear after someone buys something from her

Her works are intricate.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2022, 11:22 AM

A woman, frequently seen near Toa Payoh MRT station "crocheting for hours" each time on site and selling her handiwork, was moved to tears recently when a member of the public bought something from her.

A Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 13, recounted the incident by the customer.

Selling her wares on weekdays

The woman who bought crochet bottle holders that day wrote that she does not know the crocheting woman personally, but is just "trying to help some artist" she sees daily on her way to work near Exit D at Toa Payoh MRT station.

The customer said the crocheting woman shed a tear upon making the sale as she did not manage to sell anything the last few days.

According to the customer, who comes across the crocheting woman from Monday to Friday: "Her works are amazing and diverse. She follows some pattern books and keeps making something new to attract more customers."

"She even takes customised orders," the customer wrote, saying that items can be customised upon request.

What she sells

Photos shared by the customer showed the prices of some of the items, such as coasters that go for S$1.50 and S$2, and bottle holders that cost S$6.

A bag was on sale for S$12.

The post ended with a call for those who want to support the woman to reach out to her and purchase her items to show appreciation for them instead of giving her money as donation.

