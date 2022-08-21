Back

7 S'poreans arrested in anti-drug operations in Boon Lay, Fernvale & Clementi

S$268,000 worth of drugs were also seized during the operations.

Low Jia Ying | August 21, 2022, 04:48 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested seven Singaporeans, aged between 28 and 41, in two anti-drug operations on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

S$268,000 worth of drugs were also seized during the operations.

According to a news release from CNB on Aug. 18, a total of about 3,779g of heroin, 14g of ‘Ice’, 26g of cannabis, 2g of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs, and five tablets believed to be controlled drugs were seized during both operations.

The seizure of 3,779g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 1,780 abusers for a week, said CNB.

3 suspected drug offenders arrested at Boon Lay Drive

On the morning of Aug. 17, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive.

Two men, aged 37 and 39, were arrested.

"Both men had put up a violent struggle to evade arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue them," said CNB.

A 41-year-old woman also attempted to evade arrest by hiding behind a rack in the unit.

A 41-year-old woman had hid behind a rack in a residential unit in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive to evade arrest. Photo by CNB.

The woman was subsequently arrested, said CNB.

Prior to the arrest, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been discarded into the rubbish chute.

Officers later recovered the substances, which included seven bundles and packets containing about 2,529g of heroin, along with various drug paraphernalia.

A blue bag, which contained heroin and ‘Ice’, recovered from a rubbish chute in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive during the operation. Photo by CNB.

Photo by CNB.

About 26g of cannabis, three tablets believed to be controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit, while about 26g of heroin and 10g of ‘Ice’ were recovered from the 39-year-old man’s belongings, said CNB.

Photo by CNB.

2 arrested in Fernvale Street operation

In another operation conducted on Aug. 17, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Street.

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug offences.

A total of about 1,139g of heroin, 4g of ‘Ice’, 2g of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs and one tablet believed to be a controlled drug were recovered from the unit, along with various drug paraphernalia, said CNB.

Some of the heroin seized in a CNB operation in the vicinity of Fernvale Street. Photo by CNB.

CNB officers intercept vehicle near Clementi Road

In a follow-up operation conducted in the evening, plainclothes CNB officers intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity of Clementi Road.

They arrested a 29-year-old man and 40-year-old man.

Photo via Beh Chia Lor/FB.

Photo via Beh Chia Lor/FB.

About 85g of heroin and one tablet believed to be a controlled drug were recovered from the vehicle, CNB added.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top photos via Beh Chia Lor/FB and CNB

