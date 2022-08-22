2 cleaners in S'pore play piano & sing in bin centre

Two cleaners in Singapore took some time out from their day spent keeping the estate clean and green by jamming on the piano and belting out a soft rock song in the refuse centre.

A video of their jam was put up on TikTok on Aug. 19.

The video was apparently shot in a condominium in the Pandan Valley area, the person who put up the video said in response to a comment on TikTok.

But it was not explained how the person who uploaded the video ended up with a copy of it.

What video showed

The four-minute video showed the two cleaners doing a stripped down version of "Ku Di Halaman Rindu", a classic song by Malaysian rock band, Lefthanded.

The instrument they were jamming on appeared to be a discarded piano.

About 90 seconds into their rendition, they had to pause to figure out some chord changes.

But that did not stop the singer from staying in key and carrying on with his singing, as the pianist figured out his parts as accompaniment.

Responses

Responses to the video were encouraging.

Besides complimenting the vocalist for doing a good job, others praised him for sticking close to the original's vocal quality.

Others said the acoustics of the enclosed bin centre was ideal as it enhanced the vocal reverb.

Top photos via @marleygraveyard TikTok