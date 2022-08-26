Chiang Mai Zoo holds drill for ostrich escape, staff dons makeshift costume & running shoes

Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand is preparing for the worst in the best way.

On Aug. 23, 2022, the zoo simulated an emergency situation in the event that an ostrich escapes its enclosure.

The zoo posted photos of the drill on its Facebook page, which saw one staff member pretending to be the escapee.

An "ostrich" on the run

And because costumes of less charismatic zoo animals are harder to come by, the staff at Chiang Mai Zoo had to get creative with this one.

The man dressed up as the escaping bird made up for the animal's two-metre height with a tall hat strapped to his head.

A printed photo of an ostrich head is stuck on the end of the hat, and the man's face was also painted white to blend in.

The look was completed with a black tarp pulled over a bulky body suit and a pair of running shoes.

Subsequent photos show the man being caught and escorted into the proper enclosure accompanied by a staff member holding a large fishing net.

The "ostrich" is also seen with a pair of dark pants wrapped around its "head", a measure that was perhaps implemented to keep the animal calm.

After the drill, the team looked victorious as they posed for the camera with the man in the ostrich suit.

Training for an emergency

According to the post, the drill is part of the zoo's wild animal management plan.

Training for these situations help veterinary team and animal care staff involved to improve coordination in case of an animal emergency.

Ostriches escaping from zoos are not unheard of. One such escapee in Karachi, Pakistan made its way to the city streets and caused traffic disruptions in 2021.

Though unable to fly, the ostrich can still be a flight risk as they are one of the fastest running birds in the world, with a top speed of 70km/h.

Contrary to popular myth, ostriches do not bury their head in sand when they are afraid.

The bird, capable of killing predators like lions, has sharp claws and can deliver powerful kicks when provoked or cornered.

More "animals" escaping

Chiang Mai Zoo holds these drills regularly, with the one in 2019 simulating a kangaroo on the loose.

A man pretending to be the kangaroo donned a bear onesie in bright yellow and a pair of boxing gloves.

In one photo, he is seen miming an attack on a zoo visitor:

The operation was a success, as the "kangaroo" was captured and returned to its enclosure.

Last year, the training was conducted for an escaped lion.

Similar drills are also held in Japanese zoos.

Top images by Chiang Mai Zoo.