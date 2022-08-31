Woman stuck for 5 hours at M'sia customs to get from S'pore to JB on Saturday

Some travellers crossing the Causeway via public transport or on foot over the last weekend of August 2022 were stuck at Malaysia immigration for about five hours.

A glimpse of the congestion at the border was provided on Friday night, Aug. 26, in a TikTok video that showed the bus bay for passengers filled with people, a la pre-pandemic days.

Saturday situation

A video on TikTok on Saturday, Aug. 27 showed the Malaysian Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex packed with people waiting to get their passports stamped.

The video claimed it took took over five hours just to clear customs on Saturday.

The woman who shot the clip said she reached CIQ just before noon.

In the end, she spent more than five hours, from about 11.50 am to 5pm, waiting to pass immigration.

At the three-hour mark, the woman was reduced to sitting on the ground to eat biscuits and even read a book.

"I can't believe we endured this," she wrote in the video caption.

One commenter said a five-hour duration was enough for one to fly to Hong Kong.

Huge crowd, Malaysians going home endure wait

Another TikTok video shot on Sunday, Aug. 28 showed a similar situation, shot by a woman who was going back to Malaysia.

She was stuck at the back of the line to get to the immigration counter.

Her caption in Chinese said: "Can't go back home."

Malaysia National Day, Aug. 31

Malaysia's 65th national day is on Aug. 31, 2022.

Many Malaysians were likely making a trip back home from Singapore over the last weekend of August.

Top photos via maxx kumar qtmin1308