Car suspended over drain along Admiralty Road after road accident

A person sustained minor injuries.

Kayla Wong | August 28, 2022, 04:19 PM

A car was found suspended over a drain along Admiralty Road on Saturday morning, Aug. 27.

According to a video posted by TikTok user @mikemike7368, who captured the scene while he was cycling on the pathway next to the drain, the dark grey sedan appeared to have rammed through the railings that line the sides of the drain, and remained stuck there.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel could be seen at the scene, located near Marsiling Crescent Heavy Vehicle Park.

Sustained minor injuries

SCDF told Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Admiralty Road at around 8am on Saturday (Aug. 27).

"SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries and the person subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital," they added in a statement.

Top image adapted via @mikemike7368/TikTok

