CapitaLand charged over safety lapses in 2020 Tampines Mall death where worker fell through false ceiling

As the occupier of the mall, CapitaLand is required by law to take reasonably practicable measures to ensure safety.

Gawain Pek | August 04, 2022, 04:34 PM

CapitaLand Retail Management was charged in court on Thursday, Aug. 4 with alleged safety lapses in a 2020 worker death incident at Tampines Mall.

The company runs Tampines Mall.

Failed to provide effective guardrails, lighting

According to Today, CapitaLand Retail Management faces one charge of failing to ensure the safety of everyone in the mall.

Under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, occupiers of the workplace have a duty, so far as "reasonably practicable", to implement measures to ensure that the workplace is safe and without risk to any persons on the premise.

CapitaLand is accused of failing to provide effective guardrails to prevent falls through openings along the walkway, Today reported.

It is also accused of failing to adequately provide and maintain lighting at every part of the fifth floor, where people are at work or passing by.

Worker fell from fourth floor to third

The incident involved an Indian national migrant worker, 26, who fell through a false ceiling on Jan. 25, 2020.

The worker fell while he was performing cleaning works along the walkway on the fourth floor above the mall atrium.

He crashed through a false ceiling and landed on the third floor.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at 1:20am, and the man was conveyed to Singapore Changi General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

While the worker was employed by Cleaning Express Pte. Ltd., CapitaLand Retail Management ran the mall, the Ministry of Manpower revealed at the time.

CapitaLand Retail Management could be fined up to S$500,000 if convicted.

Top image via CapitaLand

