Bus captain gets out of bus to help elderly woman cross road in Choa Chu Kang

A bus captain in Singapore was seen getting out of his driver's seat to help an elderly woman cross the road in Choa Chu Kang.

A video of his kind act was put up on TikTok.

It was filmed by a passenger on the bus at that time.

What happened

The incident took place at Block 302 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on Aug. 6.

The bus captain was plying the service 300 feeder route at that time.

According to the 66-year-old SMRT bus captain, Ramanathan Pannir Selvam, he saw the elderly woman about to cross the road and was concerned for her safety.

He said: "I saw she was having difficulties in crossing the road and it would only be right if I help her as there were a lot of other vehicles within the vicinity."

At that time, there were about 20 passengers on the bus.

Oncoming vehicles stopped

Asked if he thought about what would have happened if he made it back to the bus and the traffic light had already turned green, Ramanathan said: "I only thought about what I was able to do to help her at that moment, as a result I stopped the bus and went down to stop the oncoming traffic and went to help her to cross the road after that."

In the video, Ramanathan was seen helping the elderly woman push her basket while holding on to her hand.

An oncoming motorcycle and van slowed down and stopped while approaching the pedestrian crossing in the opposite direction, upon seeing Ramanathan and the pedestrian he was helping.

Just as the duo reached the other side, another person appeared and helped the elderly woman.

The vehicles on the road remained stationary and waited for the elderly woman to finish crossing.

Took about a minute

By the time Ramanathan made it back to the bus, the traffic light signalling that the vehicles have the right of way had turned green.

In total, the bus captain took close to a minute to help the elderly woman before making it back to the bus.

Ramanathan was aware his actions were filmed.

He said: "I was happy and nervous at the same time as I do not know what is the impact appearing on social media."

