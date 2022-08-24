Back

Bus captain falls asleep & crashes bus in Yishun injuring 3 passengers, gets 12 weeks jail

Dashcam footage from inside the bus captured the bus captain closing his eyes for three seconds before crashing.

Low Jia Ying | August 24, 2022, 05:11 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 42-year-old bus captain, Shifuddin Bin Hussin, was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Aug. 22 after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his bus, injuring three passengers.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), Shifuddin was also suspended from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

Fell asleep at the wheel for 3 seconds

The bus captain had only four hours of sleep the night before his accident on June 8, 2021.

Investigations revealed that he had returned home at around 10pm the previous night on June 7, 2021. He managed to fall asleep at 11:30pm.

Shifuddin then woke up at 3:30am, before starting his shift at 5:30am.

At 2:47pm, Shifuddin was driving his bus down Yishun Street 31 when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed the bus into a cement bollard in front of a bus stop.

Dashcam footage inside the bus showed that Shifuddin had fallen asleep while driving the bus and closed his eyes for 3 seconds.

Passengers suffered broken arms, facial fracture

According to SMDN, there were 10 passengers on board the bus when the accident occurred.

Three of them suffered injuries, two had to be taken to the hospital.

One passenger, an 85-year-old man, fell onto the ground, resulting in a broken left arm and a strained back.

A 53-year-old woman old suffered a facial fracture after hitting the seat in front of her.

A 34-year-old man suffered a broken arm, a strained back and a cut lip, he opted not to be conveyed to the hospital via the ambulance but sought his own treatment at a clinic afterwards.

None of the passengers required surgery for their injuries.

Bus captain claims he had not enough time to rest between shifts

The prosecution asked the judge to sentence Shifuddin to 10 to 12 weeks in jail, and to suspend him from all classes of driving licenses for five years.

The prosecution said Shifuddin should bear most of the responsibility of the accident, as it was caused by his lack of sleep.

The bus captain pleaded for leniency and asked the judge for a lighter sentence.

He said he was unable to get enough rest due to the shift system his bus company employs.

According to a statement from an SBS Transit spokesperson, the bus captain had been with the company for two years, and has since resigned.

The spokesperson added that SBS Transit's shift roster system automatically assigns at least nine hours of rest time to bus captains between shifts, and that this system was in place at the time of the incident.

Bus captains are also often reminded to get enough rest between shifts so they can focus on driving, the spokesperson added.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

13-year-old cat in NUS UTown adopted, last day on campus Sep. 17, 2022

It will transition to its furever home from Sep. 18.

August 25, 2022, 02:28 AM

Tanjong Pagar accident: Coroner rules 5 deaths in burning car a traffic misadventure

Verdict out.

August 25, 2022, 01:51 AM

Fans of SNSD's Tiffany crowd at Orchard Road despite heavy rain

True SONEs.

August 24, 2022, 08:22 PM

Laksa with lobsters & prawn bisque with tonkotsu-style broth available at S’pore Food Festival

Happening now till Sep. 11.

August 24, 2022, 07:27 PM

'I will end your life right now man': St Andrew's Secondary School student threatens teacher

The teacher repeatedly yelled at the student not to touch him.

August 24, 2022, 06:30 PM

7 in 10 in S'pore infected with Covid-19, new wave might be coming end of 2022

The next wave will likely comprise of many reinfections, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

August 24, 2022, 05:05 PM

MOE to increase transport & meal subsidies under Financial Assistance Scheme from 2023

Enhancements come amidst rising cost pressures.

August 24, 2022, 04:49 PM

Canopy cafe opens in Changi City Point with alfresco area, garden-themed dining experience

New place to take IG photos.

August 24, 2022, 04:19 PM

S'pore awaiting new HSR proposal from M'sia

Starting from scratch.

August 24, 2022, 04:03 PM

Body of missing worker retrieved from waters near Keppel Shipyard: SCDF

A Keppel Shipyard spokesperson said it is working closely with authorities to conduct thorough investigations.

August 24, 2022, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.