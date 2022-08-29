Clams filled with mud, Bukit Batok cai png stall admits being 'negligent'

A cai png stall in Bukit Batok has admitted that it was "negligent" after a customer took to TikTok to document his experience of discovering that some of the clams in his food were filled with mud, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to the Chinese daily, the man, named only as Ah Du, went to the coffee shop located at Block 347 Bukit Batok Street 34 on Aug. 18.

Three clams filled with mud

In a video which he uploaded to TikTok, the man said he ordered a plate of rice with clams and other dishes, only to discover that three of shellfish had mud inside.

In response to a comment that said he should have immediately changed his food, Ah Du clarified that he had made the discovery after finishing his meal.

As clams will naturally open while they are being fried, those that remain unopened are a sign that something is wrong, he said.

He therefore decided to check the unopened clams out of curiosity to see what was inside them.

Ah Du also clarified that he did not ask for a refund as he had mentally prepared himself for the possibility of a few bad clams in the food.

However, he did not expect to be so unlucky, he added.

"I opened the clams and felt sick. If I had known earlier this would have happened, I would not have opened them and made my stomach felt weird the entire night," he said.

When another commentator called on Ah Du to report the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), he replied, "Forget it, I only want people to know that they need to be more careful in the future."

Cai png stall admits it was "negligent"

When Shin Min Daily News visited the stall on Aug. 27 about the incident, one of the staff admitted that they had been "negligent" in this instance.

The employee was quoted as saying:

"We usually soak the clams in salt water first, then boil them for a period of time, and pick out the clams that don't open one by one. Usually, the clams that do not open contain mud. This incident was due to our negligence. The management has sent people to supervise us for a few days, and we will be more cautious next time."

The employee added that some customers have also asked to change dishes when they returned to the stall with clams that did not open:

"In response to this incident, if the diner came back and asked for a refund, I could also refund him. However, the diner didn't tell us about the problem at the time. We have been opening the stall for eight or nine years, and this is the first time someone complained online. Next time customers can report the problem directly to us so that we can deal with it in a timely manner."

