Landlord, 79, found dead in Boon Lay flat 3 days after he didn't exit room & tenant detected foul smell

A 79-year-old man was found dead in the master bedroom of his flat at Block 214 Boon Lay Place, three days after he was reportedly seen entering the room for the last time.

Body discovered by tenant

Shin Min Daily News reported that the deceased man's body was discovered by his 54-year-old tenant, who came home from work on Saturday evening, Aug. 13 and detected a foul smell.

According to the tenant, surnamed Deng, he did not see his landlord, Lin Huiquan (transliteration from Chinese), for three days by that point in time.

Deng told the Chinese media that he sensed something was wrong when he entered the apartment that evening and detected the smell.

He immediately called the police.

The tenant, who works as a baker, had just finished work and reached the flat at about 7pm.

Body in a state of decomposition

It was not reported if the tenant had entered the room before the police arrived.

But when the landlord was discovered, his body was already undergoing decomposition.

When the police were still seen at the scene at about 11pm, a body was removed from the room.

Did not see landlord for 3 days

The last time both occupants of the flat crossed paths was some three days ago.

Deng, who has been renting a room from the elderly man for about six years, said: "After I saw the elderly landlord return to the master bedroom three days ago, he never came out again."

The landlord and tenant did not interact much.

Deng added that he was always going to work early and returning home late, which was why he knew little about the personal life of his landlord.

He added that there was no smell when he went to work on Saturday morning.

Poorly furnished bedroom

Shin Min reported that photos showed the master bedroom where the deceased lived was poorly furnished.

A single mattress was seen on the ground near the window.

A large pool of blood was seen on the mattress and the floor next to it.

It is believed that the deceased was lying there.

Clothes were piled up on the floor of the room, with dishes and chopsticks placed on a small round table.

The tenant told the Chinese media he believes the landlord has a younger sister who lives in the vicinity, and had visited the apartment previously.

He added that this next-of-kin can come forward and settle the remaining affairs of the deceased, as there appears to be no other family member.

The police confirmed with Shin Min that a report was lodged and the case has been classified as unnatural death.

The deceased was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police have ruled out foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

