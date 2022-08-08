Boy in idling BMW allegedly causes accident at Serangoon Gardens car park

A mother will be feeling a slight sense of relief after serious injuries were avoided in what ended up being a minor accident in Serangoon Gardens on Sunday (Aug. 7).

Her young son, though, might be left with some unpleasant and embarrassing memories.

According to a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a BMW SUV was allegedly sent crashing into a car parked opposite after its driver left it with the engine idling.

The woman's young son, who the post speculated might have been eight or nine years old, was in the idling car when the incident occurred.

The presumably adventurous boy had allegedly "decided to drive the car", according to the post.

The post also said: "Luckily no one was between the two cars... thank God that no one is hurt."

The car, however, was not so fortunate.

An image accompanying the post showed that the BMW had sustained damage to its bonnet, grilles, and fender.

Leaving car on idle is illegal

Apart from the dangers of leaving an unattended minor in an idling vehicle, letting an engine run while a vehicle is stationary is also illegal.

Under Singapore's Environmental Protection and Management Act, it is considered an offence to leave a vehicle idling for reason other than traffic conditions.

The rationale is to minimise pollution and in turn reduce fuel wastage.

Owners who leave their vehicle engines idling can be fined up to S$2,000 for the first offence and $5,000 for subsequent offences, if convicted in court.

Image from SG Road Vigilante Facebook page