Popular secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre to remain open for at least '1 year-plus'

The owner is keeping the store open to "make customers happy".

Andrew Koay | August 27, 2022, 06:36 PM

The much-loved and storied Beauty World Book Centre will remain open — at least for a little while more.

Having operated at its namesake for over 30 years, the store was initially set to close permanently in September 2022, with the store's 73-year-old owner  — who wished to be identified only as Chan — citing an increase in rent.

However, speaking to Mothership on Aug. 27, Chan said that the media coverage had helped to keep the store open.

CNA later reported that a new landlord had intended to increase the monthly rent for Chan's 200 sq ft unit to S$2,000 from S$1,400.

After negotiations, that figure was lowered to S$1,800 a month.

"Actually, the rent is still expensive but I keep it open to make the customers happy," he added.

Chan said that he had renewed the lease for his book store by "one year-plus".

Address: Beauty World Book Centre, #03-08 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588177. 

Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 8:30pm for Saturday and Sunday, closed on Mondays.

Top image. from Kat Angel's Facebook

