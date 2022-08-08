Back

Badminton: S'porean mixed doubles win historic gold at 2022 Commonwealth Games, first in 20 years

Another gold for Singapore.

Lean Jinghui | August 08, 2022, 05:34 PM

Singapore won another historic medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Singaporean mixed doubles pair Terry Hee, 27, and Jessica Tan, 29, clinched a historic gold medal in the badminton mixed team event on Aug. 8, after beating home favourites Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 21-16, 21-15 in the finals.

First time in finals

According to a Facebook post by Speaker of the House Tan Chuan-Jin, it was the badminton duo's first time in the finals at the Games.

The husband-wife duo, who rank number 35 in the world, played spectacularly to beat the English world number 10 in the mixed team event.

It is only Singapore's second-ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, after Li Li's historic win in Manchester 20 years ago.

The duo were seen dropping to the ground in celebration and elation after their triumphant victory.

Earlier, Singaporean Yeo Jia Min took home the bronze in the badminton women's singles on Aug. 7 (UK time), after beating Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

In the men's singles bronze medal match, Singapore's Jason Teh just missed out on a medal after he was beaten 15-21, 18-21 by India's Srikanth Kidambi, who is ranked world number 13.

