Woman appeals for eyewitnesses after her nephew, 25, dies in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 accident

The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Gawain Pek | August 04, 2022, 05:39 PM

A woman in Singapore has taken to Facebook to appeal for eyewitnesses of a fatal traffic accident that took place on Thursday, Jul. 28 between 7pm and 7:30pm to step forward.

The accident occurred along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 towards Brickland Road, near the heavy vehicle park beside Zu-Lin Temple Association.

bukit batok west avenue 5 accident junction Junction where fatal accident reportedly occured. Image via Google Maps

It involved a black motorbike, an Aprilla RSV4, with license plate number FBJ5070M and a white Fuso mini-bus.

bukit batok ave 5 accident appeal for witnesses Image via Manje Daus/Facebook.

bukit batok ave 5 accident appeal for witnesses Image via Manje Daus/Facebook.

Aunt of deceased appeals for witnesses

"The accident has claimed my nephew's life", the woman, Manje, wrote in the post on Aug. 3.

The deceased is her 25-year-old nephew, Awang Muhammad Shahrul Bin Awang Awarie, Manje shared with Mothership.

She wrote that she was "humbly" appealing for witnesses to come forward with any footage of the accident that was caught on camera.

Based on what is known, the accident happened when her nephew was riding on a straight road and the driver of the mini bus was making a turn to enter the heavy vehicle carpark or making a U-turn, Manje wrote in her post.

Camera footage of the accident would help with investigations and also help the family "seek closure" for their loss, she appealed.

One eyewitness has stepped forward

Manje also shared with Mothership that since her post was uploaded, one eyewitness has reached out, though they did not have recorded footage of the accident.

She hoped eyewitnesses with camera footage of the accident can still come forward to help.

In the post, Manje also wrote that she would appreciate it if any recorded videos of the accident were not circulated on social media or text messaging platforms.

"Please do not speculate on this while it is under investigation", Manje requested.

Anyone with information on the accident should contact Manje at the phone numbers shared in the Facebook post.

Top image via Google Maps, Manje Daus/Facebook

