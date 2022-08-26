Back

Andrea Teo, creator of 'Phua Chu Kang', dies at 56 after battle with cancer

She had been fighting cancer for the past two years.

Mandy How | August 26, 2022, 12:53 PM

The producer of "Under One Roof" and "Phua Chu Kang" passed away on Aug. 25, 2022.

Andrea Teo was 56, and had been fighting cancer for the past two years, CNA Lifestyle reported.

Besides the two household titles, Teo had a hand in many other entertainment programmes, such as "The Ra Ra Show",  "Happy Belly", "Three Rooms", and "My Grandson The Doctor".

Leaving a legacy

Tributes have come pouring in from friends and colleagues.

Woon Tai Ho, former CEO of Mediacorp News, recalls the time he watched the pilot recording of "Under One Roof".

"I found myself laughing hard and realised while I was laughing with Tan Ah Teck and his family in Bishan, I was also laughing at ourselves. The jokes did not sound forced and the English used did not make me cringe. I was happy someone finally found a way to make me comfortable with local comedy and local TV."

Vernetta Lopez, who played Denise in the sitcom, described Teo has as someone who brought out the best in people who worked with her.

"She basically carved out a new era of local comedy of the time," Lopez said.

Comedian Hossan Leong contributed, "Thank you Andrea. You gave me my start in TV. Grateful. RIP Andrea."

Besides being the "Queen of Comedy”, as Woon called her, friends also remember Teo as a musician.

Local singer and songwriter Mark Chan, who met Teo when she was only a teenager, was "heartbroken" by her departure.

In their years of playing together, Chan came to know Teo as the "most wonderful pianist" as well as the "best, sweetest and most astute friend."

He added: "But it was in our collaborations and conversations that I found the perfect foil for my curiosity, inventiveness and imagination. She will forever be my muse.."

Chef and restauranteur Violet Oon said that Teo was a "superb pianist" whose creativity touched all aspects of her work, whether it came to TV, beer, theme parks, or chocolate cakes.

After leaving Mediacorp, Teo went on to work at SPH MediaWorks, Asia Pacific Breweries,  Resorts World Sentosa, and Jeju Shinhwa World in Korea.

She leaves behind her partner, her parents and sisters.

Top image via Mark Chan and Woon Tai Ho's Facebook pages

