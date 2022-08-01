African-S'porean naval diver NSF marching in 57th National Day Parade

Aug. 9 is around the corner and Singaporeans who love this time of the year are looking forward to the annual National Day Parade.

And here's someone to look out for:

Hartley Humphrey Muze , 25, is a born and bred Singaporean.

He will be one of the 2,000 participants from 37 virtual and physical marching contingents who will take part in this year's parade and ceremony segment to celebrate Singapore's 57th year of independence.

As this year's parade marks 55 years of National Service (NS55), the parade will pay a special tribute to all past and current national servicemen in recognition of their service and sacrifices.

The “Tribute to NS55” video will feature NSF 3SG Hartley Muze, who is marching in NDP for the first time.

And the significance is not lost on him.

Hartley Muze is the first African-Singaporean frogman, and is the first in his family to serve National Service.

"Singapore is home to me and it means everything to me because this is where I grew up and created memories in," Muze said.

He is set to complete his NS stint in July 2023.

He added: "I feel that NS is important because it allows Singapore to remain a safe and independent country and personally, if it wasn't for NS, I wouldn't have as much resilience. Being in the Navy has given me the opportunity to play my part as a diver in defending Singapore waters. However small my role may be as an individual, I take heart in the knowledge that I have what it takes to defend my country, should the need ever arise."

"Participating in the NDP is a once in a lifetime experience. In addition, having my family members attend the parade means a lot to me. I am grateful for this opportunity."

