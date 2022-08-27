Back

Police appealing for information on whereabouts of 63-year-old man last seen at Telok Blangah

Those with information should contact the police.

Fiona Tan | August 27, 2022, 07:28 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is looking for a 63-year-old man.

Last seen at Telok Blangah

The man's name is Abdul Rahman Bin Mohd Din, according to SPF's news release on Aug. 27.

He was last seen in the vicinity of 51 Telok Blangah Crescent at about 4:30pm on Aug. 26.

SPF is appealing to those with information on the man's whereabouts to call SPF's hotline at 800-255-0000 or to submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force and from Volunteer.gov.sg

Aside from the 377A repeal, PM Lee's 2022 National Day Rally speech was a glimpse into S'pore's future

Perspectives from long-time PM Lee watchers.

August 27, 2022, 06:59 PM

Popular secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre to remain open for at least '1 year-plus'

The owner is keeping the store open to "make customers happy".

August 27, 2022, 06:36 PM

24-year-old man found dead in East Coast Park waters

The police said investigations are ongoing.

August 27, 2022, 06:00 PM

Army vehicle breaks down in KL in front of National Museum: M'sian media

A group of at least 10 soldiers were seen peering into the vehicle's engine.

August 27, 2022, 04:57 PM

S'pore Catholic Church warns of suspected scammer asking for monetary donations

Stay vigilant.

August 27, 2022, 04:00 PM

'He sh*t all over my toilet, he sh*t all over my dining chairs': Jurong TikTok user recounts scary home invasion

She plans to throw away the chairs.

August 27, 2022, 03:09 PM

S'pore Buddhist Federation 'grateful' for 377A repeal & 'meaningful edification of marital and family values'

The latest religious organisation to respond.

August 27, 2022, 02:13 PM

Huawei founder's 'panic-mode' internal memo outlines company's fight to survive, sparks concerns about Chinese economy

More job cuts expected as profit margins shrink.

August 27, 2022, 01:05 PM

Mark Lee 'disses' Jack Neo's 'Ah Girls Go Army' on Mediacorp DJ competition 'The Star Voice'

Just a joke, we're sure. Mostly sure. Kinda sure.

August 27, 2022, 11:59 AM

SAFRA Swim For Hope returns with NS55km individual & 250km team categories

The 2022 edition hopes to raise funds for children with special needs, less fortunate families, and servicemen disabled due to service.

August 27, 2022, 11:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.