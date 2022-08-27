Police appealing for information on whereabouts of 63-year-old man last seen at Telok Blangah

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is looking for a 63-year-old man.

Last seen at Telok Blangah

The man's name is Abdul Rahman Bin Mohd Din, according to SPF's news release on Aug. 27.

He was last seen in the vicinity of 51 Telok Blangah Crescent at about 4:30pm on Aug. 26.

SPF is appealing to those with information on the man's whereabouts to call SPF's hotline at 800-255-0000 or to submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force and from Volunteer.gov.sg