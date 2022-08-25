Eat at these 25 F&B outlets to help Make-A-Wish S'pore grant wishes to critically ill children

From now to Sep. 20, 2022, Make-A-Wish Singapore has launched a "Wish Dish" initiative that encourages people to eat for a cause, in an effort to raise S$50,000.

The organisation is a children’s charity that grants the wishes of children ages three to 18 years old with critical illnesses, its website states.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Make-A-Wish Singapore has partnered with 25 cafes and restaurants, which have pledged a percentage of their proceeds from selected dishes on the menu.

The food outlets

Indulge in pastries by Tiong Bahru Bakery, or try The Great Mischief’s signature paellas, or Route 65’s fish head curry, while supporting Make-A-Wish's cause.

Here's the full list of participating outlets:

The foundation

The foundation said in a press release that around 150 children in Singapore are diagnosed with a critical illness every year.

They have granted close to 1,800 wishes since 2002.

A recent Make-A-Wish Singapore study showed that two-thirds of wish families reported a lasting positive impact on their social and emotional well-being, up to five years after a wish was granted.

Make-A-Wish Singapore Chairman, Dr Jeremy Lin, said:

“We are grateful for businesses with a heart who are committed to support us to grant more wishes for our children. With their generous contribution, Make-A-Wish Singapore can create transformative wishes for children with critical illnesses - this brings renewed strength and encouragement for the children and their families at a time when they need it most. Our wish is for all of Singapore to eat for a cause this whole month.”

