20-year-old cat with one eye needs urgent blood transfusion to survive post surgery

The pet owner in Singapore is urgently looking for a blood donor for her 20-year-old cat.
Facebook user Celia Walensky posted on the public group "Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats" in a bid for a blood donor for her cat named Precious.
Based on her profile, Walensky is a cat feeder for her area as well.
She said that Precious has a type of skin cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma and had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on her nose.
Unfortunately, Precious' blood count fell after the surgery and she is in need of a blood transfusion.
Precious needs a cat donor with blood type A.
Here are the criteria Walensky lists for an ideal donor:
- Between one to eight years old
- Weighs more than 5kg, but is not overweight
- Up to date with vaccination, worming and external parasite control
- Healthy and currently not on any medications
- Preferably lives indoors (and so is less exposed to infectious diseases)
- Has no history of having received a blood transfusion
- Has normal results on blood tests (these tests are included in the estimation attached)
- Tests negative for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) (these tests are included in the estimation attached)
- Has a calm temperament
If you are a cat owner who can help, you can reach out to Walensky on Facebook or via the number on her post.
Top images by Celia Walensky/Facebook.
