20-year-old cat with one eye needs urgent blood transfusion to survive post surgery

The cat had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on its nose.

Zi Shan Kow | August 07, 2022, 07:03 PM

The pet owner in Singapore is urgently looking for a blood donor for her 20-year-old cat.

Facebook user Celia Walensky posted on the public group "Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats" in a bid for a blood donor for her cat named Precious.

Based on her profile, Walensky is a cat feeder for her area as well.

She said that Precious has a type of skin cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma and had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on her nose.

Image by Celia Walensky.

Image by Celia Walensky.

Unfortunately, Precious' blood count fell after the surgery and she is in need of a blood transfusion.

Precious needs a cat donor with blood type A.

Here are the criteria Walensky lists for an ideal donor:

  • Between one to eight years old

  • Weighs more than 5kg, but is not overweight

  • Up to date with vaccination, worming and external parasite control

  • Healthy and currently not on any medications

  • Preferably lives indoors (and so is less exposed to infectious diseases)

  • Has no history of having received a blood transfusion

  • Has normal results on blood tests (these tests are included in the estimation attached)

  • Tests negative for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) (these tests are included in the estimation attached)

  • Has a calm temperament

If you are a cat owner who can help, you can reach out to Walensky on Facebook or via the number on her post.

Top images by Celia Walensky/Facebook.

