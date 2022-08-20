20-year-old cat with one eye needs urgent blood transfusion to survive post surgery

The pet owner in Singapore is urgently looking for a blood donor for her 20-year-old cat.

Facebook user Celia Walensky posted on the public group "Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats" in a bid for a blood donor for her cat named Precious.

Based on her profile, Walensky is a cat feeder for her area as well.

She said that Precious has a type of skin cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma and had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on her nose.

Unfortunately, Precious' blood count fell after the surgery and she is in need of a blood transfusion.

Precious needs a cat donor with blood type A.

Here are the criteria Walensky lists for an ideal donor:

Between one to eight years old

Weighs more than 5kg, but is not overweight

Up to date with vaccination, worming and external parasite control

Healthy and currently not on any medications

Preferably lives indoors (and so is less exposed to infectious diseases)

Has no history of having received a blood transfusion

Has normal results on blood tests (these tests are included in the estimation attached)

Tests negative for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) (these tests are included in the estimation attached)

Has a calm temperament

If you are a cat owner who can help, you can reach out to Walensky on Facebook or via the number on her post.

Top images by Celia Walensky/Facebook.