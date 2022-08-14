Teen, 14, among 6 people arrested for stealing cars in S'pore

A 14-year-old teenager was among six suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in two car thefts in Jurong and Boon Lay, the Singapore Police Force said on Aug. 17.

According to CNA, the police received reports on Monday (Aug. 15) that two cars were stolen from car parks at Jurong West Street 52 and Boon Lay Drive.

Both cars recovered

Officers from the Jurong Police Division, Clementi Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre, Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department managed to establish the identities of the six males through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

The six, aged between 14 and 32, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

The two stolen cars have also been recovered, according to the police.

The six suspects will be charged in court on Wednesday and Thursday, with theft of motor vehicles with common intention.

If convicted, they can face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top photos via CNA/SPF and Google Maps