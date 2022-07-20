ZoukOut returning to Siloso Beach on Dec. 2 & 3, 2022, 30,000 attendance expected

ZoukOut is coming back to Singapore.

After taking a break in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the dusk-to-dawn beach festival is making a comeback this December in Sentosa again.

To be held across two days, Dec. 2 and 3, 2022, the return of ZoukOut marks the 19th edition of the dance music festival.

Programming for ZoukOut runs over 12 hours with the last night of the two-day festival scheduled to end only at 8am, the official Facebook page of ZoukOut announced.

A projected 30,000 attendance is expected.

Ticket prices and details about the festival line-up have not been announced.

Those interested are urged to keep a lookout for more information on ZoukOut’s official website and social media accounts for updates and early bird promotions.

All media via ZoukOut