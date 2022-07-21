Back

Zouk teams up with Coachella's producers for ZoukOut 2022

Exciting.

Alfie Kwa | July 21, 2022, 03:34 PM

If you haven't already heard, ZoukOut is back at Siloso Beach on Dec. 2 and 3, 2022, after a three-year hiatus.

Today (Jul. 21), ZoukOut announced the theme of this year's festival – The Futuristic City of Dreams.

Image courtesy of Zouk Group.

Like in previous years, the festival will see an array of international and local talents and take on a crowd of up to 30,000 party-goers on a "journey that transcends time into a future of make-believe", said the group.

Partnering with producers of Coachella

Image courtesy of Zouk Group.

To top it off, Zouk Group will be partnering with AEG, the producers of Coachella, for this 2022 edition.

The group also said this would be the first of many ZoukOuts planned and produced alongside AEG.

"Partnering with world-renowned AEG, who brings an incomparable international festival experience, enables us to take ZoukOut to another level, now and for many years to come," Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, said in a press release.

Adam Wilkes, President and CEO, AEG Asia Pacific, also commented:

“AEG is thrilled to partner with Zouk Group to bring back Asia’s longest running dance festival. ZoukOut will be an amazing experience with two nights of unforgettable entertainment and world class DJs at one of the most beautiful locations in Singapore,” .

Tickets for ZoukOut 2022 are not available just yet but you can sign up for first dibs on the early bird tickets here.

