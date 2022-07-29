Back

Zoe Tay gets Covid-19 after hanging out at 2 events with a lot of people

Covid-19 making the rounds again.

Belmont Lay | July 29, 2022, 03:04 AM

Actress Zoe Tay tested positive for Covid-19 on July 27.

The 54-year-old thespian had attended two large social gatherings days before her positive result.

She broke the news of her Covid-19 infection via a photo of herself on Instagram Stories holding an antigen rapid test (ART) showing two lines.

The post was accompanied with a sticker, “Quarantine Mode On”.

Birthday party

On July 24, Tay attended Kim Lim's birthday celebration, which was for the 31-year-old socialite-heiress and her five-year-old son, Kyden.

via Zoe Tay Facebook

Some 250 guests showed up at the Sentosa party.

Those who were there included social media personalities, Xiaxue and Jianhao Tan, as well as actress Hong Huifang.

Wedding event

Earlier on July 22, Tay attended the wedding dinner of social media personality Joanna Theng.

via Zoe Tay Instagram

Joanna is the daughter of a well-known ophthalmologist Julian Theng.

She had previously appeared in Mediacorp dramas during her teenage years.

Those who attended the wedding included other actors and actresses, such as Xiang Yun, Edmund Chen, Pan Lingling, and Chen Liping.

Top photos via Zoe Tay Instagram & Facebook

