Yoga instructor, 23, found dead in bathtub of 5-star hotel in Hong Kong, ex-boyfriend arrested

A woman named Chow Wai-yin, aged 23, was found dead with multiple stabs and cut wounds in one of the rooms in Kowloon West's Ritz Carlton.

According to Hong Kong media on.cc, Chow, a yoga instructor, was discovered in the room hours after her mother had reported her missing after she couldn't be contacted.

The police located her former boyfriend, Lo, 28, who claimed he did not know where she was.

However, officers later found security camera footage of Chow leaving her flat with Lo.

According to media reports, Lo had gone to the police station with his lawyer later that day.

He was then reported to have handed them the hotel keys before maintaining his silence.

The police found signs of a fight and blood in the hotel room.

She had been found with over 30 knife wounds.

Chow was found in the bathtub submerged in water.

According to SCMP, the police laid a holding charge of murder against a 28-year-old man suspected of killing his former girlfriend at a hotel.

Image from HK01 and Aqua Chow Facebook