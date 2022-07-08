Back

Ground floor Yishun flat sold for S$1 million

Third S$1 million transaction in the estate.

Belmont Lay | July 08, 2022, 03:52 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 1,765 sq ft executive apartment HDB flat on the ground floor in Block 608 Yishun Street 61 has been sold for S$1 million.

This makes it the highest price paid for a flat in a non-mature estate in June 2022, The Straits Times reported.

It also marks the third such transaction in the estate so far.

June alone saw 31 HDB resale flats change hands for at least S$1 million each.

There were 30 such transactions in May.

Prices for HDB resale flats rose for the 24th straight month in June 2022, even as fewer units were sold.

HDB resale flat prices rose 1.2 per cent in June 2022, according to flash data from 99.co and SRX on July 7.

Prices rose 0.5 per cent in May.

All flat types in both mature and non-mature estates saw their prices increase, with prices of five-room units climbing the most at 1.4 per cent, ST also reported.

Top photo via Google Maps

Charles & Keith launches bags & wallets made from SIA Business Class seats & fabrics

Upcycling.

July 08, 2022, 07:43 PM

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe lost massive amounts of blood after bullet penetrated heart

The assassination has rocked Japan and the world.

July 08, 2022, 06:59 PM

Train fault results in additional travel time between Kranji & Jurong East MRT

Train is coming, just 15 minutes later.

July 08, 2022, 06:52 PM

Lee Jinglei says 'untrue' that she is guilty of contempt in legal battle against Wang Leehom

Her legal team claims all of Wang's requests were rejected by the New York court.

July 08, 2022, 06:14 PM

NS55 S$100 credits can be fully loaded into YouTrip card & converted to other currencies

Convert to ringgit and spend the money in JB.

July 08, 2022, 05:26 PM

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe, 67, dies: NHK

JUST IN.

July 08, 2022, 05:07 PM

ICA reminds all travellers entering S'pore via air & sea, including S'poreans, to submit SG Arrival Card

PSA for all travellers, don't hold up the line at the immigration counter.

July 08, 2022, 04:48 PM

IKEA S'pore has durian desserts like cheese tart & D24 cake till Aug. 31, 2022

Probably not good for first dates.

July 08, 2022, 04:26 PM

MasterChef S'pore S3 winner says some hate comments 'not very fair' as there's more behind the scenes

However, criticism that his dishes are 'lacking in originality or creativity' are taken seriously, and Chew is working towards finding his style.

July 08, 2022, 03:58 PM

Suspected Abe shooter, 41, told police he was unhappy with Japan ex-PM & wanted to kill him

The suspect is a former military man and had left the force in 2005.

July 08, 2022, 03:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.