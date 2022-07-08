Ground floor Yishun flat sold for S$1 million

A 1,765 sq ft executive apartment HDB flat on the ground floor in Block 608 Yishun Street 61 has been sold for S$1 million.

This makes it the highest price paid for a flat in a non-mature estate in June 2022, The Straits Times reported.

It also marks the third such transaction in the estate so far.

June alone saw 31 HDB resale flats change hands for at least S$1 million each.

There were 30 such transactions in May.

Prices for HDB resale flats rose for the 24th straight month in June 2022, even as fewer units were sold.

HDB resale flat prices rose 1.2 per cent in June 2022, according to flash data from 99.co and SRX on July 7.

Prices rose 0.5 per cent in May.

All flat types in both mature and non-mature estates saw their prices increase, with prices of five-room units climbing the most at 1.4 per cent, ST also reported.

Top photo via Google Maps