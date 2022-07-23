Bedok interchange hawker stall still selling refreshing S$5 watermelon dessert great for beating S'pore's insane heat

Singapore has been sweltering recently.

If your shirt is drenched with perspiration, you're in the east side of the country, thirsty, and looking to cool down, Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks can check all the boxes.

Watermelon bowl

This old-school drinks stall is managed by an elderly man known as Uncle Teo.

According to the stall's Facebook page, Teo has been manning the stall since 1979.

The highlight of Uncle Teo's menu is a watermelon dessert bowl.

For S$5, customers get half a watermelon containing shaved ice and chunks of watermelon topped with mixed fruits.

This watermelon bowl can serve two to four people.

For S$8, you get a larger watermelon bowl.

Perfect way to beat the recent heat.

Perhaps you could even bring your own alcohol to spice things up.

Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks also offers other conventional drinks and desserts, such as Grass Jelly Longan, Chendol in a cup or bowl, Ice Kachang, and Cheng Tng.

If you would like to support Uncle Teo, here are the stall's details.

Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks

Address: Bedok Interchange Food Centre, Blk 208B New Upper Changi Road #01-29, Singapore 462208

Opening hours: Sun to Tue, 9am to 7pm; Wed to Sat, 9am to 8pm

Top photo from Chelsea Goh / FB and Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks / FB