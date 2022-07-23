Back

Bedok interchange hawker stall still selling refreshing S$5 watermelon dessert great for beating S'pore's insane heat

Sweating right now.

Ashley Tan | July 23, 2022, 01:14 PM

Singapore has been sweltering recently.

If your shirt is drenched with perspiration, you're in the east side of the country, thirsty, and looking to cool down, Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks can check all the boxes.

Photo from Chelsea Goh / FB

Watermelon bowl

This old-school drinks stall is managed by an elderly man known as Uncle Teo.

Photo from Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks / FB

According to the stall's Facebook page, Teo has been manning the stall since 1979.

Photo from Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks / FB

The highlight of Uncle Teo's menu is a watermelon dessert bowl.

For S$5, customers get half a watermelon containing shaved ice and chunks of watermelon topped with mixed fruits.

This watermelon bowl can serve two to four people.

For S$8, you get a larger watermelon bowl.

Photo from Chelsea Goh / FB
Perfect way to beat the recent heat.

Perhaps you could even bring your own alcohol to spice things up.

Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks also offers other conventional drinks and desserts, such as Grass Jelly Longan, Chendol in a cup or bowl, Ice Kachang, and Cheng Tng.

If you would like to support Uncle Teo, here are the stall's details.

Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks

Address: Bedok Interchange Food Centre, Blk 208B New Upper Changi Road #01-29, Singapore 462208

Opening hours: Sun to Tue, 9am to 7pm; Wed to Sat, 9am to 8pm

Top photo from Chelsea Goh / FB and Xue Hua Fei Cold & Hot Drinks / FB

