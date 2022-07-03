Chinese woman, 78, asks cleaner for directions, turns out to be long lost daughter she's been searching for

Hu Jun left her hometown in 1999 to find work in another Chinese province.

While she did have a piece of paper with her family's phone number, she ultimately lost the paper.

Her family eventually had to leave their home due to the construction of the Three Gorges Dam.

She then lost all contact with her family.

Unbeknownst to her, her mother, Cai Youxiu, was also looking for her.

More than 20 years after her daughter had lost contact with them, the mother made some headway in finding her.

She had gone to Langzhong, a small town in Sichuan, after confirming with the police that her daughter was there.

The police intended to reunite the mother and daughter on a scheduled date, but Cai had other plans.

While there, the 78-year-old had to ask for directions from a cleaner outside a school.

It turns out it was her daughter, now 46.

Hu told Chinese media that she excitedly addressed her as "mom". The older lady was a bit more reticent and didn't recognise her daughter right away.

But after confirmation by the police, everything was settled.

And the elderly lady got her daughter back and two new granddaughters as well.

As for Hu, she is determined to make up for lost time.

"I've lost too much time with my mother. I vow to spend as much time as I can with her now."

Image from HK01