Back

Man takes pants off & poos into plastic bag beside eatery in VivoCity

He apparently defecated into a plastic bag and left it for someone else to clean up.

Andrew Koay | July 01, 2022, 12:39 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sometimes when you gotta go, you gotta go. Or at least that appears to be the mantra of a man in VivoCity recently.

A video sent in by a Mothership reader showed an individual bare-bottomed and seemingly defecating along one of the shopping mall's walkways on Jun. 28.

"As me and my friends were walking around in VivoCity, the mall, we saw this man talking a dump 💩 in the open and leaving it there in a plastic bag for someone to clean it," said Instagram user _Z_Lunar — who lists his name as Aki — in a message.

Aki said the incident occurred at about 4pm outside a Yakiniku restaurant on the second floor and that the man appeared to be at the tail end of his business at the time.

In the video, he could be seen crouched over with his pants below his knees while several plastic bags lay on the floor beneath him.

The man seemed to be reaching toward the bag, though it was unclear why he was doing so.

A second video sent in by Aki was taken after the man left; brown spots could be seen on the ground beside a red plastic bag.

"Dude just left his sh*t in a bag," a voice can be heard exclaiming.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Yakiniku restaurant said that they were not aware of the incident.

"We also did not receive any messages or comments from members of the public/diners regarding the incident," said the restaurant.

Was later seen walking around with doughnuts

"After he left the scene, he was acting pretty normally," Aki said.

"He was holding a pack of doughnuts and walked around the mall. We saw him again just walking around the mall."

Aki added that he did not stay to see if anyone cleared the mess.

"I left the site after I took the video as I found a disturbing."

Mothership has contacted Vivo City for comment.

Top image sent by Instagram user _Z_Lunar

S'pore allows China bicycle-sharing giant HelloRide to put 1,000 bicycles on streets

Another one.

July 01, 2022, 02:47 PM

Buyer of record S$41.6 million coffeeshop in Tampines purchases adjacent coffeeshop for S$16.8 million

The buyer reportedly spent close to S$60 million in total on the two Tampines coffeeshops in the past few months.

July 01, 2022, 02:38 PM

Orders pile up after delivery riders allegedly avoid Elias Mall McDonald's outlet known for being slow

Why your warm food is cold and your cold drinks have been diluted by melted ice.

July 01, 2022, 01:46 PM

Overall suicide rate decreased in 2021 but increased among youths aged 10-29: Samaritans of S'pore

The rising rate of suicides among young people is a cause for concern: SOS.

July 01, 2022, 12:55 PM

New frog species discovered in S'pore named after late conservationist Subaraj Rajathurai

The frog is named Micryletta subaraji.

July 01, 2022, 12:18 PM

S$2.99/month Amazon Prime membership gives you streaming content & big shopping discounts on Prime Day, July 12 & 13, 2022

Scroll down for additional promo codes for new Prime members.

July 01, 2022, 10:59 AM

True S'pore Ghost Stories sold at S$9.90 per book for past 33 years

More than three decades.

July 01, 2022, 10:17 AM

About 1 million past & present NSmen will get S$100 of NS55 credits from Jul. 1, 2022

For your sacrifice.

July 01, 2022, 07:26 AM

S'porean woman, 28, killed in car accident along M'sia expressway

She was travelling with three others to a holiday destination.

July 01, 2022, 03:46 AM

4 winners for Jun. 30 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$2.9 million

Jackpot.

June 30, 2022, 10:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.