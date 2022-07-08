Back

UK trainee pilot, 21, dies after getting bitten on forehead by mosquito resulting in brain infection

A very rare case.

Belmont Lay | July 08, 2022, 01:40 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

reFollow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 21-year-old trainee pilot from the United Kingdom died after she was bitten on her forehead by a mosquito that led to an infection in the brain, an inquest hearing concluded, the BBC reported.

On her way to becoming a pilot

Oriana Pepper, who hailed from Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, was going to become a commercial airline pilot and had passed her theory exams on the EasyJet programme in Oxford.

She had travelled as a trainee to Belgium for her instrument ratings and was bitten by a mosquito there, according to The Independent.

Brain infection due to mosquito bite on forehead

The inquest heard that Pepper was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead in Antwerp and subsequently hospitalised on July 7, 2021.

The infection spread after that.

Doctors prescribed antibiotics but they did not work.

Two days later, she collapsed in front of her boyfriend who had to rush her to the hospital again.

Pepper died in hospital on July 21, 2021.

Coroner's findings

According to The Independent, the trainee pilot died “as a result of a serious infection caused by an insect bite to the forehead”, citing Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley on July 6.

Parsley said: “An infection has entered Oriana’s skin following a bite by an insect. It’s then gone into the carotid artery of the neck and led to septic emboli in her brain.”

He added: “I’ve never seen a case like this before.”

“It’s just one of those things that’s just such an unfortunate tragedy for a young lady who clearly had a wonderful career and life ahead of her.”

Set up scholarship

Pepper’s parents attended the inquest and issued a statement that said their daughter "loved nothing better than to go flying with her dad and her brother", who is also a trainee commercial pilot.

Pepper's father said: “She had met someone she loved, she was training to be a commercial pilot and was fulfilling her dreams.”

The late trainee pilot’s mother said, in memory of Pepper, the family had set up a small scholarship to encourage other women pilots’ to enter the profession, working with the British Women Pilots’ Association.

Top photos via The Independent

'No Backpack Day': Temasek Secondary School students bring ironing board, air fryer, mop pail

As long as it works.

July 08, 2022, 11:57 AM

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot 3 times in event, showing no vital signs: Japanese & international media

Gunshots were heard.

July 08, 2022, 11:21 AM

S'pore undertakes 9 new ocean protection initiatives including study on use of solar energy for coral growth

Vivian Balakrishnan urged UN member states to "urgently scale up actions to collectively protect the ocean, and mitigate the impacts of climate change".

July 08, 2022, 10:29 AM

Sheng Siong ATMs can cash out S$100 NS55 credits again

The machines could not process the encashing of NS55 credits on July 7 afternoon, but worked again at night.

July 08, 2022, 03:26 AM

MacPherson CC matchmaking 'Cupid Event' fully booked due to 'overwhelming response'

In a post-pandemic world, many people miss social interactions and want to fall in love.

July 08, 2022, 02:07 AM

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

The UK is getting a new prime minister.

July 08, 2022, 01:09 AM

Divorces in S'pore on the rise with 'unreasonable behaviour' most commonly cited reason by women

Just under two-thirds (63.8 per cent) of civil divorces in 2021 were initiated by women.

July 08, 2022, 12:32 AM

1 more imported case of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore

Contact tracing is ongoing.

July 07, 2022, 11:18 PM

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' manga creator found dead at sea

The cause of death is under investigation.

July 07, 2022, 07:17 PM

Penguins & otters in Japan aquarium unimpressed by cheaper fish, diet change due to inflation

No one is having a good time.

July 07, 2022, 06:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.