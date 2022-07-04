Police apprehend woman, 41, in skin care face mask after she kicks livestreaming couple's food in Buona Vista

A woman in Singapore was apprehended after she was seen confronting a couple who were hanging out and livestreaming in public.

The couple, Clarence Kang, 39, and his wife Angelica Mendoza, 37, were sitting on the side of a covered pedestrian walkway outside Buona Vista MRT station when they were approached by a woman in pink wearing a skin care face mask.

The incident, caught on the final two hours of a long livestream, was uploaded to the couple's account on June 28.

The entire stream lasted some 14 hours.

What happened

At the 12 hours 28 minutes and 30 seconds mark, the woman in pink could be seen approaching the couple and telling them to stop what they were doing.

The woman said: "You are not supposed to do this here."

She continued: "Switch off that thing before I call the police."

Kang replied: "I'm just chatting with my friend."

Triggered by comments made by the husband

When the woman repeated that she will call the police, Kang said: "It's okay, you just call the police, go ahead ma'am. Thank you ah, have a nice day."

This remark apparently caused the woman to turn back.

She said: "Don't call me ma'am. I will not teach you anything."

The woman then continued: "I will kick you. Do you want me to kick your ass?"

The woman then walked beside Kang and his wife, which led Kang to ask: "What are you trying to do?"

The woman then told Kang: "You are not supposed to eat here."

Kang responded that he was not even eating.

Kicked food on ground

She then walked over to the packed food on the ground and kicked them away.

At this point, the couple finally retaliated.

Kang threw a packet with drinks at the woman.

Mendoza then smacked the woman on the back, before asking the woman: "Why you kick like that? Why you hurting people for what?"

Woman followed livestreamer around

Kang then said to the camera that he will call the police.

Kang and Mendoza asked the woman to compensate them for the food.

All the while the woman continued to stand beside the couple.

The woman then proceeded to walk towards Kang and followed him around as he walked away.

This went on for several minutes.

Took off her shoes

Eight minutes after showing up, at the 12 hours 36 minutes and 30 seconds mark, the woman took off her shoes and continued to follow Kang around.

All the while he tried to shake her off.

Bystander stepped in

At the 12 hours 37 minutes and 39 seconds mark, almost 10 minutes after the woman showed up, a bystander who was passing by stepped in to stop the woman with the skin care face mask.

A minute later, the woman in the skin care face mask started screaming as she was pinned to the ground by the bystander.

Kang said: "This is really suay (unlucky), you know. Come here, eat, then kenna (encounter) this kind of thing."

All the while, the member of public who stepped in to help continued to hold the woman down.

Woman started to sing

At the 12 hours 43 minutes and 33 seconds mark, the woman wearing the skin care face mask started singing.

The viewers who were tuned in at that time reacted in the comments section that they could not believe what they were seeing.

At the 12 hours 44 minutes and 45 seconds mark, the police arrived.

Kang stopped recording when he spoke to the police officer.

Police responded to call for assistance

According to The New Paper, the police said they received a call for assistance at 100 North Buona Vista Road on June 28 at 10.58pm, and apprehended a 41-year-old woman under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

Mendoza told TNP she is grateful to the passerby who helped them: “The Malay lady very kind, and helped us out of nowhere.”

The couple let on that the food the woman had kicked over was partially paid for by their Twitch community, while the milk tea was a special order that one of their viewers from Malaysia had ordered for them via a food delivery service.

Kang and Mendoza frequently livestream their lives with their four-year-old son on Twitch.

All media via 3wh33ler Twitch