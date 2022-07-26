2 tourists fall from suspension bridge obstacle courses in China on same day, 1 survives, 1 doesn't

Sometimes the pursuit of adventure can go a bridge too far.

This was the case on Jul. 22 in China.

Dubbed "fear with every step", a challenge that has gone viral online, has left one dead and one injured, according to a local news report.

The challenge is essentially a high-element obstacle course that involves a suspension bridge made up of widely-spaced floorboards suspended over a canyon or river.

Tourists must cross the bridge while attached only to a safety harness.

In separate incidents that occurred in different parts of China on the same day, two tourists fell from height while attempting the extreme challenge.

Incident one: Man falls to death

The first incident took place in the Jiushanding area of Tianjin, and ended in tragedy.

While attempting to cross the suspension bridge, the man reportedly lost consciousness, leaving him dangling from the safety harness attached to him beneath the bridge.

In a video circulating online, three staff can be seen rushing forward in an attempt to pull the unconscious man to safety.

However, before they could pull him to safety, he slipped out of the harness and plunged into the valley below.

According to local news media, emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

In response to the incident, the local tourism and cultural office published a notice, stating that the attraction was now closed, pending safety checks, according to a local report.

Incident two: 10-year-old boy injured after fall

The second incident involved a 10-year-old boy in the Enshi Grand Canyon tourist area of Hubei province.

In a video of the incident uploaded online, the boy could be seen gripping onto the safety harness, after appearing to have slipped out of it entirely.

As he slid off the edge of the bridge, a man could be seen trying to hold onto the boy by his shirt.

Bystanders could be heard in the video yelling for the boy to hold on.

The boy eventually slid out of his shirt, causing him to fall into the foliage below.

According to 8world News, the boy suffered fractures in the middle and lower spine as well as cuts to the head.

The boy was also reportedly discharged on the same day.

The local government has also ordered the attraction to close and for safety checks to be conducted.

Investigations into the cause of the incident have also been launched.

Safety harness defects might be cause

Both incidents happened on the same day and within hours of each other.

The first took place around 2pm local time, while the other around 3.50pm local time.

Speaking to local news media, a spokesperson for a manufacturer of the bridges used suggested that defects in the safety harnesses might be the cause of the incidents, 8world News reported.

Adding to that, the spokesperson stated that all safety equipment used on the obstacle course has to be re-certified periodically.

Over time, wear and tear reduce the effectiveness of the equipment and they need to be repaired, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that operators are provided with safety manuals and training in case of emergencies after the bridges are installed.

According to one local report, the manager of the Jiushanding attractions operator explained that signs are placed at the entrance of the bridge, advising tourists with high blood pressure or heart-related medical issues against participating in the activity.

Top image via Lit Chi News, Yangtse Wan Bao.