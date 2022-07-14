Toto top prize snowballs to S$8 million for July 14, 2022 draw

If you are once again seeing long queues at Singapore Pools betting outlets, here's why.

With no Group 1 prize winners for the past three consecutive Toto draws, the top prize has now snowballed to around S$8 million.

The ballooning money pot has brought out the punters who are eyeing the bigger prize given the same infinitesimally small odds of even winning.

But that does not mean that there will be a lack of winners.

As a result of more punters placing bets on a single draw, the eventual outcome of more people actually winning the top prize also goes up.

Case in point: There were four Group 1 winners sharing a top prize of S$11,671,952 on Jun. 30.

The S$8 million draw will happen on Thursday night, July 14, at 9:30pm.

