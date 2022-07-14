Back

Toto top prize snowballs to S$8 million for July 14, 2022 draw

Good luck.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 14, 2022, 02:54 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you are once again seeing long queues at Singapore Pools betting outlets, here's why.

With no Group 1 prize winners for the past three consecutive Toto draws, the top prize has now snowballed to around S$8 million.

The ballooning money pot has brought out the punters who are eyeing the bigger prize given the same infinitesimally small odds of even winning.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

But that does not mean that there will be a lack of winners.

As a result of more punters placing bets on a single draw, the eventual outcome of more people actually winning the top prize also goes up.

Case in point: There were four Group 1 winners sharing a top prize of S$11,671,952 on Jun. 30.

The S$8 million draw will happen on Thursday night, July 14, at 9:30pm.

Top image by Fiona Tan.

Man, 26, found dead on 2nd floor of The Florida condo in Hougang

The police do not suspect foul play based on their preliminary investigations.

July 14, 2022, 01:49 PM

Large police presence spotted at Peace Centre, man, 40, woman, 26, arrested for drug-related offences

Multiple officers and vehicles from the police, special operations command tactical unit and counter assault unit were spotted.

July 14, 2022, 12:25 PM

BA.5 variant reinfecting many with Covid-19 globally causing new waves

Why so many coming down with Covid-19 again.

July 14, 2022, 12:12 PM

'Welcome to hell': S'pore dog trainer uses metal bowl to bash fearful dog that had already retreated into a corner

The dog owner sent their furkid to a boarding facility, not hell.

July 14, 2022, 10:31 AM

Sri Lankan president said to flee to S'pore on July 14 after being forced into hiding by protesters

He said earlier that he would resign, but has yet to do so.

July 14, 2022, 03:58 AM

Police report made after NUS student held anti-death penalty sign at graduation ceremony

Police said they are looking into the report.

July 14, 2022, 02:17 AM

S'pore confirms 2nd local case of monkeypox

The fifth monkeypox case in Singapore.

July 14, 2022, 01:23 AM

S'pore reports 16,870 new Covid-19 cases on Jul. 13, nearly 3 times that of Jul. 12

This is nearly three times higher than the 5,979 cases reported on Jul. 12, a spike typically seen after a long weekend.

July 13, 2022, 10:31 PM

Upcoming S'pore concerts in 2022: Maroon 5, Jay Chou, SEVENTEEN & more

My wallet is empty, but my heart is happy.

July 13, 2022, 07:41 PM

Authorities in China violently clamp down on bank customers protesting & demanding deposits back

Those pushed and beaten included women and the elderly.

July 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.