Thailand's 1st monkeypox case, a Nigerian man, missing after knowing of positive test result

Thailand has seen its very first monkeypox case, but the patient in question is now missing.

Man turned off his phone

A 27-year-old Nigerian national in Phuket experienced genital boils and sought treatment at a private clinic on Jul. 16, reported The Nation.

Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem entered Thailand in October 2021, and often visited entertainment venues in Phuket's Patong.

According to Bangkok Post, his rashes and lesions then spread from his genital area to other parts of his body and face. He also had a fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose.

Lab tests confirmed on Jul. 18 that he had the West African variant of monkeypox.

Nzerem was not admitted to the hospital as his condition was not severe, and was advised to self-quarantine in his condominium room.

At around 6pm on the day the test results came out, the hospital called him to inform him to receive treatment at a local hospital.

However, Nzerem refused and then turned off his mobile phone, CNA reported.

Left apartment and checked into hotel

Police were sent to track Nzerem down, and found CCTV footage which showed he left his apartment at around 9pm on Jul. 19 after being informed of his positive test result.

He then took a taxi and checked into a hotel in Patong, Phuket, CNA reported.

Phuket deputy governor Pichet Panapong said on Jul. 22 in a press conference that Nzerem had "fled".

Bangkok Post reported that a search has since been launched, involving police, immigration and disease control officials, to provide him with medical treatment and to control the spread of the disease.

Nzerem is believed to still be within the Patong beach area, and is also believed to have overstayed his visa by almost four months.

Officials traced 154 people who were in contact with him. Thus far, none have been found to be infected.

