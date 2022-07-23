Back

Thailand's 1st monkeypox case, a Nigerian man, missing after knowing of positive test result

He first sought treatment for genital boils.

Ashley Tan | July 23, 2022, 06:40 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Thailand has seen its very first monkeypox case, but the patient in question is now missing.

Man turned off his phone

A 27-year-old Nigerian national in Phuket experienced genital boils and sought treatment at a private clinic on Jul. 16, reported The Nation.

Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem entered Thailand in October 2021, and often visited entertainment venues in Phuket's Patong.

According to Bangkok Post, his rashes and lesions then spread from his genital area to other parts of his body and face. He also had a fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose.

Lab tests confirmed on Jul. 18 that he had the West African variant of monkeypox.

Nzerem was not admitted to the hospital as his condition was not severe, and was advised to self-quarantine in his condominium room.

At around 6pm on the day the test results came out, the hospital called him to inform him to receive treatment at a local hospital.

However, Nzerem refused and then turned off his mobile phone, CNA reported.

Left apartment and checked into hotel

Police were sent to track Nzerem down, and found CCTV footage which showed he left his apartment at around 9pm on Jul. 19 after being informed of his positive test result.

He then took a taxi and checked into a hotel in Patong, Phuket, CNA reported.

Phuket deputy governor Pichet Panapong said on Jul. 22 in a press conference that Nzerem had "fled".

Bangkok Post reported that a search has since been launched, involving police, immigration and disease control officials, to provide him with medical treatment and to control the spread of the disease.

Nzerem is believed to still be within the Patong beach area, and is also believed to have overstayed his visa by almost four months.

Officials traced 154 people who were in contact with him. Thus far, none have been found to be infected.

Related stories

Top photo from WHO and Wikipedia 

How to find bread that best suits you? Pay close attention to nutrition labels on the packaging.

You are what you eat.

July 24, 2022, 10:54 AM

Visiting professor at NUS Business School called out in China as fraud with fake credentials

The 58-year-old academic's background came under scrutiny after her ties with Huawei were denounced by the company.

July 23, 2022, 10:34 PM

New biography on PN Balji, ex-editor of TNP & Today, began with breakfast on Monday mornings

A book about a media veteran written by a media veteran.

July 23, 2022, 08:10 PM

S'porean influencer Ohsofickle Tammy Tay doing OnlyFans

But not that kind.

July 23, 2022, 08:03 PM

Bus from Ipoh to S'pore crashes & overturns in KL, 19 sent to hospital, S'porean girl, 6, unhurt

Luckily, Malaysian media reported that the victims only suffered minor injuries.

July 23, 2022, 07:41 PM

NTUC launches new taskforce to engage 10,000 youths & better understand their work-life aspirations

The taskforce will hold engagement activities with the youths over a year.

July 23, 2022, 03:54 PM

S'pore Grab passenger: 3-min grace period 'ridiculous' as drivers tap 'Arrived' before reaching pick-up point

Since Jul. 18, a S$3 fee is charged for each five-minute waiting block.

July 23, 2022, 03:38 PM

S'pore military sharing photos of swole NSF recruits so citizens can sleep soundly at night

First and last line of defence.

July 23, 2022, 02:05 PM

Bedok interchange hawker stall still selling refreshing S$5 watermelon dessert great for beating S'pore's insane heat

Sweating right now.

July 23, 2022, 01:14 PM

SuperPark in Suntec City hiring scare actors this Halloween, work 11 days, get S$1,500

Get paid to be a ghost.

July 23, 2022, 12:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.