Tesla Model Y debuts in S'pore, showcase at ION Orchard from Jul. 13 -24

Tesla opens the first public showcase of its latest all-electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Model Y in Singapore and South East Asia at ION Orchard from Jul.13 to 24.

Tesla Model Y features

Model Y is Tesla’s first mass-market SUV. Its other SUV, Model X, is currently unavailable for order at Tesla Singapore.

The Model Y is a mid-size SUV with over 2,100 litres of cargo space which fits up to five passengers with their belongings.

It takes 3.7 seconds for the Model Y Performance to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h with a range of up to 514km (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure(WLTP)) per charge.

The WLTP rates an electric vehicle's driving range – an approximate distance the car can travel.

The car also has an all-glass roof, autopilot function, active safety features and HEPA air filtration system.

It also has a 15-inch touch screen.

Cost of the car

The prices start from S$142,471 and S$190,195 (including all EV incentives but exclusive of Certificate of Entitlement (COE)) for the Model Y(Rear-Wheel Drive) and Model Y Performance, respectively.

The Model Y (Rear-Wheel Drive) has a 455 km Range (WLTP), an acceleration of 6.9 seconds and 19” Gemini or 20” Induction wheels.

The Model Y Performance has a 514 km Range (WLTP), with an acceleration of 3.7 seconds and 21” Uberturbine wheels.

The cars are expected to be in Singapore in August 2022.

Tesla has opened and operated 8 V3 Supercharging stations in Singapore with 24 Superchargers, covering destinations such as Orchard Central, Waterway Point, Millenia Walk, Star Vista, Causeway Point, Century Square, Katong V and West Coast Plaza.

With V3 Supercharging, a Model Y Performance operating at peak efficiency of 250kW can charge up to 120km in five minutes.

Other Tesla cars in Singapore

Currently, those in Singapore are only able to order Tesla cars – Model 3 and Model Y.

The estimated price for a Tesla Model 3 is around S$113,245, excluding the COE.

Model Y at ION Orchard

Venue: ION Orchard, L1 Atrium, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore

Date: July 13 to July 24

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

More on Tesla

Images credit to Tesla.