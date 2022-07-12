S'pore teen girls, aged 13 & 16, last seen in Outram, missing since Jul. 11

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore police are appealing for the public's help in locating two teenage girls.
On Twitter, police posted images of the girls, aged 13 and 16.
Both have been missing since 1pm on Jul. 11.
They were last seen in Jalan Minyak in the Outram area.
"If found, please call 999. Thank you," wrote the police.
Top image from Singapore Police Twitter page
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.