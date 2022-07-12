Back

S'pore teen girls, aged 13 & 16, last seen in Outram, missing since Jul. 11

If found, call 999.

Andrew Koay | July 12, 2022, 04:57 PM

Singapore police are appealing for the public's help in locating two teenage girls.

On Twitter, police posted images of the girls, aged 13 and 16.

Both have been missing since 1pm on Jul. 11.

They were last seen in Jalan Minyak in the Outram area.

"If found, please call 999. Thank you," wrote the police.

