Tanya Chua wins best female singer at Golden Melody Awards for record 4th time

Singaporean Tanya Chua, 47, won Best Mandarin Female Singer at the recent Golden Melody Awards for her album "DEPART".

This is her fourth best female singer award after snagging victories in 2006, 2008, and 2012.

With this latest win, Chua has now won the most awards in the best Mandarin female singer category.

She had earlier been tied with another legend, Ah Mei, with three wins each.

Chua was nominated for eight awards in this year's GMAs, winning four of them.

The four awards are Best Mandarin Female Singer, Album of the Year, Best Mandarin Album, and Best Vocal Album Recording.

