PSP's Tan Cheng Bock undergoes operation for right lung, says he's 'recovering well'

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Chairman Tan Cheng Bock has undergone an operation for his right lung.

Small lesion on right lung

In a Facebook post on Saturday (July 30), the 82-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) said that after undergoing some medical examinations, he was advised by doctors to remove a small lesion on his right lung.

According to Tan, he checked into the National University Hospital (NUH) on Friday (July 29) for the operation.

"The operation was successful, I am recovering well," Tan said.

He expects to be discharged in about a week.

Tan added in his Facebook post:

"I want to thank all the doctors and nurses at NUH for their care. They are a great team! And I'm looking forward to being up and about again and continuing my walkabouts and other activities!"

Founded PSP in 2019

Tan was a member of the People's Action Party (PAP) from 1980 to 2011.

In his political career with the PAP, he was the MP for Ayer Rajah SMC for 26 years. Ayer Rajah SMC has since been absorbed into West Coast GRC.

In 2019, Tan founded the PSP.

Together with four other PSP members, Tan contested in West Coast GRC in the 2020 General Election.

Although his team lost, they received 48.31 per cent of the votes in West Coast GRC. This was the highest vote share out of the candidates who were not elected in GE2020.

Two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP) seats were offered to PSP after GE2020.

Tan, however, did not take up the NCMP seat. The seats were eventually taken up by Tan's party teammates Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.

Top image via Tan Cheng Bock's Facebook page.