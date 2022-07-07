Woman charged S$3.50 for tablespoon-sized pork chop from Outram Community Hospital Koufu stall

Is economy rice really economy rice if a piece of meat costs S$3.50?

Depending on your philosophy in life, the answer could be a resounding yes, as much as it could be a resounding no.

But is economy rice really economy rice if the S$3.50 piece of meat is as big as a tablespoon?

Puny servings of food

That was what one woman was confronted with after she bought cai png from the Koufu food court at the Outram Community Hospital.

She then took to Facebook to complain about the puny servings of food she received from the stall.

According to her post on July 7, the woman, who is a staff at Singapore General Hospital, ordered three portions of vegetables and one portion of meat.

She had asked for the remaining serving of sliced potatoes, which amounted to about five thin slices.

Before she selected that dish, she said she had even asked the staff if it was enough for one portion.

As it appeared insufficient, she ordered two more portions of vegetables and a piece of pork chop.

S$6.70 before staff discount

In total, her bill came up to S$6.70 but she paid S$5.40 as she is entitled to a 20 per cent staff discount.

But what disappointed her was the size of her pork chop.

According to a photo she shared, the size of the pork chop was slightly larger than the size of her table spoon when placed side-by-side for comparison.

The woman wrote: "After the staff discount is S$5.40. The porkchop cost me S$3.50 and the portion is as small as the size of the spoon size. NOT WORTH THE PRICE."

She also wrote that she did not mind paying S$3.50 for a piece of meat, "but the portion is really too little for the price".

Responses

In response to the post, commenters commiserated that eating out these days is getting more expensive.

They also said the stall personnel could have given the sliced potatoes to the woman as a complimentary dish instead of charging her the full amount for it.

A check on Koufu's Facebook page did not reveal many consumer gripes regarding food portion sizes, except for one feedback comment that showed a piece of toast that was not buttered enough.

