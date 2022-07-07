Back

Woman charged S$3.50 for tablespoon-sized pork chop from Outram Community Hospital Koufu stall

Economy rice losing its meaning.

Belmont Lay | July 07, 2022, 06:15 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Is economy rice really economy rice if a piece of meat costs S$3.50?

Depending on your philosophy in life, the answer could be a resounding yes, as much as it could be a resounding no.

But is economy rice really economy rice if the S$3.50 piece of meat is as big as a tablespoon?

Puny servings of food

That was what one woman was confronted with after she bought cai png from the Koufu food court at the Outram Community Hospital.

She then took to Facebook to complain about the puny servings of food she received from the stall.

According to her post on July 7, the woman, who is a staff at Singapore General Hospital, ordered three portions of vegetables and one portion of meat.

She had asked for the remaining serving of sliced potatoes, which amounted to about five thin slices.

Before she selected that dish, she said she had even asked the staff if it was enough for one portion.

As it appeared insufficient, she ordered two more portions of vegetables and a piece of pork chop.

S$6.70 before staff discount

In total, her bill came up to S$6.70 but she paid S$5.40 as she is entitled to a 20 per cent staff discount.

But what disappointed her was the size of her pork chop.

According to a photo she shared, the size of the pork chop was slightly larger than the size of her table spoon when placed side-by-side for comparison.

The woman wrote: "After the staff discount is S$5.40. The porkchop cost me S$3.50 and the portion is as small as the size of the spoon size. NOT WORTH THE PRICE."

She also wrote that she did not mind paying S$3.50 for a piece of meat, "but the portion is really too little for the price".

Responses

In response to the post, commenters commiserated that eating out these days is getting more expensive.

They also said the stall personnel could have given the sliced potatoes to the woman as a complimentary dish instead of charging her the full amount for it.

A check on Koufu's Facebook page did not reveal many consumer gripes regarding food portion sizes, except for one feedback comment that showed a piece of toast that was not buttered enough.

Top photos via

S'pore undertakes 9 new ocean protection initiatives including study on use of solar energy for coral growth

Vivian Balakrishnan urged UN member states to "urgently scale up actions to collectively protect the ocean, and mitigate the impacts of climate change".

July 08, 2022, 10:29 AM

Sheng Siong ATMs can cash out S$100 NS55 credits again

The machines could not process the encashing of NS55 credits on July 7 afternoon, but worked again at night.

July 08, 2022, 03:26 AM

MacPherson CC matchmaking 'Cupid Event' fully booked due to 'overwhelming response'

In a post-pandemic world, many people miss social interactions and want to fall in love.

July 08, 2022, 02:07 AM

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

The UK is getting a new prime minister.

July 08, 2022, 01:09 AM

Divorces in S'pore on the rise with 'unreasonable behaviour' most commonly cited reason by women

Just under two-thirds (63.8 per cent) of civil divorces in 2021 were initiated by women.

July 08, 2022, 12:32 AM

1 more imported case of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore

Contact tracing is ongoing.

July 07, 2022, 11:18 PM

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' manga creator found dead at sea

The cause of death is under investigation.

July 07, 2022, 07:17 PM

Penguins & otters in Japan aquarium unimpressed by cheaper fish, diet change due to inflation

No one is having a good time.

July 07, 2022, 06:48 PM

Here’s what alcohol you should buy based on different friend-types to spice up your next gathering

Sometimes, it’s all about the vibes that a person or a group gives off.

July 07, 2022, 05:59 PM

Boris Johnson to resign as UK PM after deluge of ministerial resignations: UK media

He almost lasted three years.

July 07, 2022, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.