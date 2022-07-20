Back

Sushi-GO offering all-day S$1 sushi from Jul. 30-31 at new AMK Hub outlet

An opening special, for 30 nigiri items usually priced from S$1.80 to S$3.

Nigel Chua | July 20, 2022, 03:47 PM

Sushi-GO, a restaurant in Singapore with an outlet in Jurong Point, is opening a second outlet at AMK Hub on Jul. 21.

And with the new outlet comes a S$1 sushi opening special.

S$1 promo price for 30 nigiri items

The opening special runs on Jul. 30 and 31.

On those two days, customers can enjoy unlimited orders of sushi at S$1 each.

However, the promotion is only valid for its 30 nigiri items usually priced between S$1.80 and S$3.

Image via Sushi-GO.

Customers will have to walk in for this, as reservations are not allowed for the opening special.

Do also note that prices will be subject to service charge and GST, and that the promo is while stocks last.

Food items at Sushi-GO

Sushi-GO's menu has over 150 items, including nigiri, gunkan, inari, maki, handrolls, sashimi, Japanese street snacks, as well as cooked food items such as ramen, soft shell crab tempura, takoyaki, and karaage.

Its sushi offerings start at S$1.80.

Here's their menu for nigiri items:

New menu items

New items that you can try at the outlet include:

Aburi Shoyu Butter Hotate Sushi (S$2.80)

Photo courtesy of Sushi-GO.

Seared hotate scallop with teriyaki sauce, topped with a thin stick of butter.

Salmon Dragon Roll (S$8.90)

Photo courtesy of Sushi-GO.

Unagi, cucumber, and cream cheese, rolled with rice and seaweed and topped with seared salmon, mentaiko mayo, and shrimp roe.

Unagi Shiitake Gunkan (S$2.30)

Photo courtesy of Sushi-GO.

Eel on sushi, served with shiitake mushroom, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds.

118-seater outlet in AMK Hub

The new Sushi-GO outlet at AMK Hub. Photo courtesy of Sushi-GO.

The new outlet has 118 seats, and a futuristic theme.

Robots-on-Tracks System

Sushi orders at the new outlet will be delivered to customers by "mini AI robots", according to Sushi-GO.

These robots, called "GO-Bots", are mounted on tracks that run past the tables in the restaurant.

Image courtesy of Sushi-GO.

Sushi-GO says the robots will have "emoji-like expressions".

Sushi-GO at AMK Hub

Address: #04-02 AMK Hub, 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, 569933

Operating hours:

Monday to Friday: 11:30am to 10:00pm

Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays: 11:00am to 10:00pm

Top image from Sushi-GO.

