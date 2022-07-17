Back

S'pore photographer captures dramatic shots of supermoon & Changi Control Tower from Pasir Ris flat

Stunning.

Fasiha Nazren | July 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

The biggest and brightest supermoon in 2022 occurred on July 13, 2022.

Also known as the Buck Moon, this is the most intense supermoon of the year as the full moon coincides with the day the moon is closest to Earth.

Stunning photos

One Mervyn Soon managed to capture some shots of the supermoon on July 15, the third day of the Buck Moon.

Here are some stunning pictures of the supermoon and the Changi Airport Control Tower:

Photo from Mervyn Soon.

Photo from Mervyn Soon.

Photo from Mervyn Soon.

Photo from Mervyn Soon.

Taken from Pasir Ris

Speaking to Mothership, Soon shared that he photographed the supermoon from a flat in Pasir Ris.

This is what his set-up looked like:

Photo from Mervyn Soon.

He used a Sony Mirrorless A7R3 with a 200-600mm lens to get these shots.

It took him about an hour, between 8:30pm to 9:30pm, to capture the stunning photos.

Soon said: "It took more than two years to finally find this angle accurately."

You can see more of his photos here and here.

Top image from Mervyn Soon.

