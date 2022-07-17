Back

Steve Dadlani, owner of football merch shop at Peninsula Shopping Centre, dies at 78

Rest in peace.

Fasiha Nazren | July 17, 2022, 07:10 PM

Steve Dadlani, the owner of La Vanita, has passed away at 78.

La Vanita is a football apparel and collectibles store that opened in 1972 at Peninsula Shopping Centre.

Photo from Gary George on Facebook.

It was founded by Dadlani.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lavanita (@lavanitastore)

Dadlani passed away recently on July 13, 2022, at the age of 78.

La Vanita also used to be the place to go for rock music memorabilia.

Bandwagon called La Vanita the "landmark venue in Singapore's rock music scene".

The article added that Dadlani was an "endearing figure" and was "integral to the self-expression of rock music enthusiasts through fashion".

Remembered fondly

Following the news of his passing, patrons of La Vanita offered their condolences online.

Some thanked him for his support and guidance, while others remembered him for his warm friendship.

https://www.facebook.com/VentBoxProductions/posts/pfbid033UbCz7Qf8RQTuYSZNAmeru7rjDZYGDJhp6jnuu4UFXdFj25V77UWSZ9YmpDmM9mql?__cft__[0]=AZUsZrKqQx2SW52wGA0Xw60oVnVlJI6twZuYpBh3l3qqu21OnMR88tDbZoonTuq79WGOcKZIWRyvDw12lSNK6CeAWFkTUPvkAdkORM2QzFxkqC-TNd5sVo-TTawclgT8Pzo&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R
Top image from @lavanitastore on Instagram and Gary George on Facebook.

