S'poreans flood Scottish tourism page with memes after it said Jewel Changi is Almondvale Shopping Centre, Livingston

Wrong answers only.

Belmont Lay | July 19, 2022, 12:07 PM

A Facebook page, Travel Scotland Goals, specialising in trolling everyone with fake images of Scotland, has been flooded with a deluge of memes of fake images of Singaporean icons and more by Singaporeans.

The trolly tourism page's life goal was stated as: "Exploring the more Glamorous parts of Scotland. Some places may not be 100% accurate."

In a post on June 15, the page put up a photo of Jewel Changi Airport and called it Almondvale Shopping Centre, Livingston.

via

The post existed for more than a month before Singaporeans jumped in to flood the comments section with wrong answers only.

Here are the best wrong answers.

This deluge of memes sent by Singaporeans was reminiscent of another act of nationalism by memes almost a year ago in June 2021, when Singaporeans responded to a Tennessee man who labelled Marina Bay Sands as "Downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee".

All photos via

