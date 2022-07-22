S'pore single mum of 3, who worked 2 jobs, dies of aneurysm aged 46

A 46-year-old single mother of three passed away suddenly due to an aneurysm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The deceased, Wang Huihui, died on July 15, two days after she complained of a headache, pain in her neck, and passed out at home.

A brain aneurysm is a "bubble" or bulge in the wall of an artery within the brain that can burst after it is filled up with blood, which can cause damage to the surrounding brain cells.

What happened

Her 21-year-old daughter, surnamed Ke, told the Chinese newspaper that her mother got home from work at 5pm on July 12 and said she had a fever.

The fever subsided after taking some medication on her own.

Ke said: "My mother told a friend of her headache at 1am the next day, when the family was asleep."

At 3am, Wang felt an unbearable pain in her neck and had to apply ice on it.

At about 5am, she started to vomit and fainted soon after at home.

The whole family woke up and called for an ambulance.

Ke said: "I was trained in CPR at polytechnic and tried to resuscitate my mother before the ambulance arrived."

The woman remained unconscious in hospital and passed away there on July 15.

The woman leaves behind Ke, who has a twin sister, and an older brother.

Worked two jobs

The Chinese media also reported that Wang held a full-time administrative job and also worked part-time as an assistant in a pub three days a week.

She would knock off and head home at 1am on those nights she worked the second job.

She reportedly was divorced after her children were born.

The daughter also said her mother took care of her parents at home.

"She is a sacrificial mother who cares for her family, and never complains in front of us," the daughter said.

Donated organs

According to the daughter, her mother had instructed the family before her passing to donate her organs so that she could help others.

It was Wang's long-time wish to donate her organs to help others.

Wang's liver and corneas were donated after she passed away.

Ke said her mum would go for a jog whenever she could, ate simply, and did not show any sign of illness.

"I hope this will serve as a reminder to everyone. If you feel something might be wrong, please seek medical advice early," she said.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News